Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after acquiring an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,754 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

