Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Resonant by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,640,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Resonant by 280.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Resonant by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 561,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Resonant by 94.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resonant by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,245. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.