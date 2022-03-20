Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 77,451 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,451 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $290.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

