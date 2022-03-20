Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.21 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE opened at $38.41 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

