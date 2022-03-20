Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $34 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of PACCAR worth $34,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.67 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

