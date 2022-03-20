Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,068 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 730,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.80 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.