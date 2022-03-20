Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,658 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $80.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.