Reviewing AZEK (AZEK) and The Competition

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AZEK to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AZEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AZEK and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 659 779 38 2.47

AZEK presently has a consensus target price of $50.44, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.74%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s competitors have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 45.13 AZEK Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.84

AZEK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Summary

AZEK beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

