Reviewing Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Elekta AB (publ) and Sera Prognostics are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 7.74% 17.49% 5.60% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 1.91 $143.46 million $0.34 23.94 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elekta AB (publ) and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 1 0 0 1.33 Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.52%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Elekta AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elekta AB (publ) is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

