Reviewing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.04% 29.79% 7.16% Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35%

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.93 $2.14 million N/A N/A Zynga $2.80 billion 3.66 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -90.40

MariMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MariMed and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

MariMed beats Zynga on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

