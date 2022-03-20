Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,621 ($73.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,580.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,092.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

