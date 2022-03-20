Robert W. Baird Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

ACN opened at $323.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

