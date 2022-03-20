Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

