Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87.
In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
