Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.