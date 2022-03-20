Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.