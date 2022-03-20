Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 229.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.