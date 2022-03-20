Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $138,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

