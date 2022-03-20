Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $138,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

