Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Welltower were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,292,000 after purchasing an additional 303,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

