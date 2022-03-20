Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

