Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 474 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Newmont were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

