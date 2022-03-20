Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 156 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18. The company has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

