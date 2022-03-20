Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 335 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

