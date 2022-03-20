Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $122.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.82.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,510,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $93.33. 4,463,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,072. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.