Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €157.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €224.75 ($246.98).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €189.70 ($208.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €191.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.94. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

