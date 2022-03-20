Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.89.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

