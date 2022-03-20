Royal Caribbean Group to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.