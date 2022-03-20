RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $3,525,900.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RES stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in RPC by 2,846.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

