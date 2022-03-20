RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $3,525,900.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RES stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
