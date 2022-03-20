RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $101.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

