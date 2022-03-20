RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RPSGF stock opened at 1.30 on Thursday. RPS Group has a one year low of 1.30 and a one year high of 1.30.
RPS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
