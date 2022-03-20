Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.
NYSE RHP opened at $91.45 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
