Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE RHP opened at $91.45 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

