Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.51 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

