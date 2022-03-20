SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SAP were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

SAP stock opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

