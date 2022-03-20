Scala (XLA) Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (XLA) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Scala has a total market cap of $874,175.15 and approximately $4,988.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

