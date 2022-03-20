Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 254,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 910,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,382. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.