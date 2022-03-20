Sciencast Management LP Acquires 7,101 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

