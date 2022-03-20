Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.68 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

