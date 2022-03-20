Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 5,944 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,287 shares of company stock worth $55,239,332. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

