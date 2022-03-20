Sciencast Management LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 248.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

