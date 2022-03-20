Sciencast Management LP Invests $511,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

