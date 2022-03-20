Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $32,047,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 709,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,891,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,100 shares of company stock worth $8,813,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.