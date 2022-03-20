Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 over the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

