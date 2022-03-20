Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Science 37 to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SNCE opened at $5.92 on Friday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
