Scotiabank Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$56.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.55.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

