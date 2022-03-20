Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.45 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

