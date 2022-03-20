SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 339,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $418.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

