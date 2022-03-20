SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $120-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.84 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

