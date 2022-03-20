SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 4,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 105,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

