SEEK Limited Announces Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.288 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

SKLTY stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

