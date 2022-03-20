Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $7.90 Million Stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,475 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

MIGI traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 617,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,059. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.